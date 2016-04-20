You’ll Never Guess the Footwear Brand That’s Been Saving Solange Knowles from High Heels Lately

Solange Knowles isn’t afraid to push the envelope when it comes to fashion. Bold colors? No problem. Fierce prints? Piece of cake. She’s the best kind of risk taker, but these days, the singer values function just as much as she values style, and you’ll never guess the footwear brand that’s been saving her feet from the pain of heels lately: Teva. Yes, those Teva sandals from your childhood are back, and with quite the stylish flare.

Knowles helped Teva celebrate the launch of its spring 2016 Artist Series Collection Tuesday night at The Bold Room in Downtown Los Angeles. “I am so into not being in heels right now,” Beyoncé’s younger sister playfully told InStlye while wiggling her open toes in a pair of white Teva sandals. “Just seeing all these designers make functional things that women can dance their asses off in—that makes so much sense to me.” Recent collabs with stylish brands like Nastygal and Opening Ceremony have put Teva back on the map as a practical, yet super cool, footwear option, and the latest bout sees several interdisciplinary artists bringing their unique styles to the classic sandals.

Knowles embodied effortless polish at the event, sporting a pair of cropped denim trousers by Rachel Comey, a structured white top by Milly, and Pamela Love jewels (and of course, her Teva sandals!). “Since I was a little girl, I always used to just look at clothing and personal style and fashion as a way to represent myself in the world and to claim my space. For me, clothing is much more than just apparel. It really is a way to introduce yourself and personalize yourself before someone even shakes your hand,” she shared.

So, where does this unique sense of style come from? You guessed it: Knowles’s queen of a mother, Tina Lawson, who played an integral role in instilling fashion fearlessness into her daughter. “I had a style icon in my own home,” Knowles gushed of her mom, who has been slaying us all via her newly minted Instagram account. And speaking of mothers, we had to get the scoop on the family’s Mother’s Day Plans. “Every year it varies, but it’s interesting now that we’re all moms. My two sisters are moms, so now it’s about us all just getting together to have a brunch and be with the kids,” Knowles shared. We can’t wait to see the pics—Ms. Tina will no doubt be posting!

Check out Teva's spring 2016 Artist Series Collection, available now at Teva.com.