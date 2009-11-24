Sojin Lee's Online Gifting Picks

With so many online stores, the web is almost as daunting waiting in the line at the mall on Black Friday. We asked Sojin Lee, co-founder of the savvy shopping and personal style site Fashionair.com, to point you (and your mouse) in the right direction. Here are her top three picks for chic online gifts.

1. Assouline Book Box: They have a great fashion set that includes tomes on Marc Jacobs, Coco Chanel and Donna Karanthere is nothing chicer!

2. Smythson diary: You cant go wrong with stationary from this London label. They do the sleekest diaries and notebooks.

3. MoMA Magnetic Star Rings : When Im stuck for ideas I check out the MoMA online store. They have cool gifts and things you never knew you needed!

 Enid Portuguez