Sofia's Kmart Commercial, Heidi Klum's Pricey Stems, and More!

Getty Images (2); Picture Group; Courtesy Photos (2); Rex
InStyle Staff
Sep 19, 2011 @ 12:20 pm

1. Sofia Vergara strips down in this commercial for her new Kmart collection. [HuffPo]

2. Heidi Klum's killer legs are insured for $2 million! [Extra]

3. Rachel Zoe dishes on motherhood (and wearing flats!) in this video clip. [LilSugar]

4. Check out these photos of Scarlett Johansson for Dolce & Gabbana's new fragrance. [InStyleUK]

5. The first poster for Fireflies In the Garden starring Julia Roberts is out. [JustJared]

6. Nicole Richie will receive top honors from the Accessories Council this year! [CocoPerez]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!