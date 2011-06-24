Sofia Vergara's White Dress Is Actually Bridal

Image zoom Courtesy of Marchesa; Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa Press

There's something about Sofia Vergara's little white dress that you can't tell just by looking at it—it's bridal! Technically, at least. Yes, the strapless lace dress with a scallop-detailed sculpted bodice that Vergara wore this week is from Marchesa's latest bridal collection. Here's proof that beautiful LWDs are for every occasion, big or small!

