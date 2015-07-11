Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday with Six Birthday Cakes—See the Photos!

It's good to be Sofia Vergara. The sizzling actress celebrated her 43rd birthday with quite the festivities. Dressed in a hot yellow dress for the celebration, Vergara 'grammed her way through the evening, sharing the night with her 4.3 million followers.

So what does a birthday bash for one of Hollywood sexiest stars entail? Multiple (6, it appears) birthday cakes, a bedazzled drinking goblet, a pink tiara (why not?), a full mariachi band, a seated dinner with family and hottie fiancé Joe Manganiello, and—we can only imagine—so much more. "Happy bdaaaay to me!!!" She captioned in one of the photos.

Our favorite 'gram from the evening? A shot of her receiving a tee with Manganiello's bod on it from Magic Mike XXL.

Llego el mariachiiii A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 11, 2015 at 12:37am PDT

