Sofía Vergara Out-Sofía-Vergara'd Herself with a Massive Tropical Party for the Ages

Meghan Overdeep
May 30, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Sofía Vergara has officially out-Sofía-Vergara'd herself. Over the weekend the Modern Family star celebrated Memorial Day by throwing a tropical-themed party for the ages right in her own backyard. Seriously ... there was a mermaid in the pool.

Guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Joe Manganiello, and Armie Hammer—just to name a few—were joined by a flock of colorful macaws, a mermaid, a live Brazilian band, and at least one Samba dancer. The 44-year-old dressed appropriately in a strapless palm tree-printed white dress by Martha Medeiros and spent the night snapping and 'gramming away as she posed with the assembled group of co-stars, family members, and friends.

Party favors🌺🌴 @marthamedeirosreal

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

And then the party stared!!🌺🌴

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Totally normal😂😂😂😂🌴🌺🍹#paraisotropicalparty

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

😂😂😂😂#paraisotropicalparty #Ihavethebesthusband😍😍

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#paraisotropicalparty 🌴🌺 @marthamedeirosreal dress ofcource!!!😍

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sunday fun day #beginningofsummer

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

Love seen my friends and family have fun😍😍😍#Lifeshouldbeaparty #paraisotropicalparty

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

To say it looked like a blast would be an understatement. Obviously, our invites got lost in the mail ...

