Sofía Vergara Out-Sofía-Vergara'd Herself with a Massive Tropical Party for the Ages

Sofía Vergara has officially out-Sofía-Vergara'd herself. Over the weekend the Modern Family star celebrated Memorial Day by throwing a tropical-themed party for the ages right in her own backyard. Seriously ... there was a mermaid in the pool.
Guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Joe Manganiello, and Armie Hammer—just to name a few—were joined by a flock of colorful macaws, a mermaid, a live Brazilian band, and at least one Samba dancer. The 44-year-old dressed appropriately in a strapless palm tree-printed white dress by Martha Medeiros and spent the night snapping and 'gramming away as she posed with the assembled group of co-stars, family members, and friends.
To say it looked like a blast would be an understatement. Obviously, our invites got lost in the mail ...