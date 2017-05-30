Sofía Vergara Out-Sofía-Vergara'd Herself with a Massive Tropical Party for the Ages

Sofía Vergara has officially out-Sofía-Vergara'd herself. Over the weekend the Modern Family star celebrated Memorial Day by throwing a tropical-themed party for the ages right in her own backyard. Seriously ... there was a mermaid in the pool.

Guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Joe Manganiello, and Armie Hammer—just to name a few—were joined by a flock of colorful macaws, a mermaid, a live Brazilian band, and at least one Samba dancer. The 44-year-old dressed appropriately in a strapless palm tree-printed white dress by Martha Medeiros and spent the night snapping and 'gramming away as she posed with the assembled group of co-stars, family members, and friends.

Party favors🌺🌴 @marthamedeirosreal A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

And then the party stared!!🌺🌴 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Totally normal😂😂😂😂🌴🌺🍹#paraisotropicalparty A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

😂😂😂😂#paraisotropicalparty #Ihavethebesthusband😍😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

#paraisotropicalparty 🌴🌺 @marthamedeirosreal dress ofcource!!!😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

So amazing to have being able to serve my friends Colombian food in LA! Gracias cheff @juanmaelcielo lo maximo!!!!!😍😍😍😍#paraisotropicalparty A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Festa com gostinho brasileiro na casa da Sofia Vergara @sofiavergara !!! Mostrando um Brasil alegre, luxuoso que nos orgulha!!!!! #marthamedeiroseuvou #luxobrasileiro #soualgodao #lalaland A post shared by Martha Medeiros (@marthamedeirosreal) on May 29, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Sunday fun day #beginningofsummer A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on May 29, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

Love seen my friends and family have fun😍😍😍#Lifeshouldbeaparty #paraisotropicalparty A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 29, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Trying to Ride an Inflatable Pool Bull Will Make You LOL

To say it looked like a blast would be an understatement. Obviously, our invites got lost in the mail ...