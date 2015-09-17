Sofía Vergara Gushes Over Her Son in a Cute Throwback Photo

Sofía Vergara is one proud mama.

The 43-year-old actress and star of InStyle's October cover took to Instagram to celebrate her only son's 23rd birthday with an adorable flashback photo.

A younger Vergara is seen looking fresh-faced and gorgeous holding her son, Manolo, who's sporting a glittery cape, cowboy hat, and face paint.

"Feliz Cumpleaños to the best son in the world!!!" the Modern Family star captioned the snap:

Feliz Cumpleaños to the best son in the world!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂 @manologonzalezvergara A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 16, 2015 at 9:22am PDT

When she's not gushing over her son, Vergara has been busy planning her wedding to her hunky fiancé Joe Manganiello, which she recently discussed on Jimmy Kimmel.

She disclosed that there will be 400 guests—200 for each, although Manganiello had to give her some of his spots. "My 200 is family," she said. "So I couldn't invite many of my friends." She did, however, confirm that the entire Modern Family cast will be in attendance.

