What Does Sofia Vergara Love to Eat for Breakfast? Her Answer Sounds Pretty Delicious (& Healthy)

For Sofia Vergara, a typical day in the life might entail a romp across the Met Gala red carpet, a hilarious appearance on Ellen, or rehearsal with her Modern Family costars. So how does the bombshell make sure to kick off each morning with plenty of energy? The key is breakfast.

“When I’m on set, I usually have egg white omelets with wheat toast and avocado with vegetables,” Vergara told InStyle at a party celebrating Skinny Cow sweet treats yesterday in L.A. And while clearly she isn't afraid to indulge in dessert, Vergara takes the day’s most important meal seriously: “When I’m at home, I usually do yogurts with fruit and granola or oatmeal.” The star also went on to share a tidbit that officially makes us jealous of every member of the Vergara household—her cooking. “I also lately learned how to do açai bowl as a meatball, but that takes a long time. So on Saturday, I do it for everybody in the house.” Count us in.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch