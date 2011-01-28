Sofia Vergara, Rachel Zoe and More Celebrate Women in Television

New Kmart designer Sofia Vergara joined Rachel Zoe, Cat Deeley, Julie Benz and more at a dinner toasting women in television presented by Elle magazine in Los Angeles last night. A pregnant Zoe showed off her baby bump in a black draped gown, while Vergara wore a tight strapless sheath that highlighted her curves. “The good thing is that because I’m Latin, I think I’m expected to be a little bit more plump and voluptuous,” Vergara said of her signature sexy look. “I think they want me with a little bit of meat.” Both ladies wore Ports 1961, as the Fiona Cibani-designed label sponsored the dinner. Click through the gallery to see more red-carpet looks.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf