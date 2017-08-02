Sofía Vergara Poses Totally Nude at 45, Reveals the Key to Aging Gracefully

Olivia Bahou
Aug 02, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Sofía Vergara is a total bombshell at 45 years old, but the actress insists the key to aging gracefully is not trying to look younger.

The Modern Family star poses totally nude for the September issue of Women’s Health and says in the cover story that her confidence comes from embracing the changes in her body.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” she says. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

Women's Health

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger thing’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she says. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your 20s.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ and then I’m like, ‘Shit! What do I do with these?’”

So how does Vergara keep her body looking great? She works out with a trainer three or four times a week, but she does not enjoy it. “It’s like torture for me,” she says. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

Women's Health

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Launched a Startup that Delivers Underwear to Your Door

“I can barely do a pushup. I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs … I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

Women's Health

Still, she puts in her time at the gym, but it’s more about feeling good. “It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” she says. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”

RELATED: 20 Times Sofía Vergara's Love of Food Showed Us She Can Hang

Vergara’s always keeping it real.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Kim Peiffer with InStyle. We are here at AKT InMotion with founder and celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser. Hello! Who is responsible for Sofia Vergara's amazing body. She looks so incredible. I have to say. I don't know anyone that does not think that she has an amazing body. Oh! She has an. A gorgeous body. Now, I am not responsible for that entire body. But I will show you an amazing move to cinch your waist, because a small waist helps accentuate those gorgeous curves. So you're gonna come out, feet a little bit wider than hip distance apart. You're gonna take that right hand and reach it all the way over as far as possible. Can you feel your abs? Engage. Okay, so then you're gonna take that hand back, tap your left foot behind you, and reach all the way over with that left hand. Good. Go a little bit faster. So flow it all the way over and all the way. Reach as far as possible to both sides. Good. Give me one more. Reach it all the way over. All the way. Go, go, go. Good. All right other side. You have to be proportionate. Okay, so your gonna each all the way over, then all the way back, tap it. Good, reach all the way over and reach with that right hand as you tap that back foot. Reach it, last one. Huh. All right. Very good job. I feel famished already. Yes, awesome, right, it feels tight. I just need an excuse to wear a mermaid gown now. Who doesn't? Who doesn't? Really? Who doesn't? [LAUGH] Thank You. Awesome. My pleasure. [MUSIC]

