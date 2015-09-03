See Sofia Vergara Transform into Married with Children's Peggy Bundy

Is that you Sofia? Sofia Vergara decided to play a little joke on her Modern Family TV husband Ed O'Neill this week to celebrate his brand-new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She dressed up as Peggy Bundy, his other TV wife from the long-running Fox sitcom Married with Children and shared a photo of herself on Instagram.

With Peggy's trademark teased hair, brass makeup, and major cleavage, Vergara was a dead ringer for the part Katey Sagal made famous from 1987 to 1997. On the photo she wrote, "Do you like this look Ed Oneal????" and included laughing-crying emojis:

Do you like this look Ed Oneal???😂😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 2, 2015 at 2:54pm PDT

Although Sagal's portrayl of Peggy was pretty unforgettable, Vergara's Modern Family character, Gloria, is one of the most famous TV homemakers currently on the air. The ABC show's seventh season debuts Sept. 23 and Vergara also lends her voice for the Season 27 premiere of The Simpsons, to play Bart's teacher.

