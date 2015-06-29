Sofia Vergara Is Nothing but a Knockout as a Bridesmaid 

From attending a boxing match with her beau, Joe Manganiello, to stepping in front of the camera for a shoot yesterday in L.A., Sofia Vergara had quite an eventful weekend. But from the look of her five Instagram snaps, the highlight was taking on the role of bridesmaid in her friend Chi’s wedding. The Modern Family star accompanied the bride in a strapless pastel yellow gown with pleated detailing at the bust.

She posed for pictures (below) with the gleaming couple and the bridal party and with family and friends—Manganiello was also in attendance, of course.

@bui0728 wedding!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!👰 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 27, 2015 at 6:29pm PDT

Chi and Todd❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 27, 2015 at 7:38pm PDT

She shared an adorable image of the happy newlyweds cutting their wedding cake. And not one to hide her affection for all things sweet, Vergara also took a moment to sit down and enjoy the evening’s white-frosted cake. The reason? “It’s bad luck if you don’t eat the wedding cake,” she jokingly captioned the shot (below).

Its bad luck if you dont eat wedding cake😁 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 27, 2015 at 9:31pm PDT

