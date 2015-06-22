Sofía Vergara Shares Gorgeous Bare-Faced Selfie Ahead of Mexico Vacation

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Could Sofía Vergara be any more beautiful? The star shared a stunning poolside selfie on Instagram yesterday, where she appears to be wearing no makeup. "A little sun before heading to Mexico lindooooo today !!! Are u packed @reesewitherspoon," she captioned the bare-faced snap (below). This photo proves that makeup or not, the actress always looks gorgeous.
Shortly after, Vergara jetted from Los Angeles to Mexico with Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon, where the pair are in town to promote their movie. Check out more photos below:
