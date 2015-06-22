Sofía Vergara Shares Gorgeous Bare-Faced Selfie Ahead of Mexico Vacation

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Kelsey Glein
Jun 22, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Could Sofía Vergara be any more beautiful? The star shared a stunning poolside selfie on Instagram yesterday, where she appears to be wearing no makeup. "A little sun before heading to Mexico lindooooo today !!! Are u packed @reesewitherspoon," she captioned the bare-faced snap (below). This photo proves that makeup or not, the actress always looks gorgeous.

A little sun before heading to Mexico lindooooo today !!! ✈️are u packed @reesewitherspoon

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Shortly after, Vergara jetted from Los Angeles to Mexico with Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon, where the pair are in town to promote their movie. Check out more photos below:

We r here! Good night Mexico! Nos vemos mañana!!!❤️❤️#Doslocasenfuga @reesewitherspoon

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Primera parada del dia! #primeronoticias ❤️❤️mexico

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Hola from #MexicoCity! Hitting the town with @sofiavergara 👯💖

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

@reesewitherspoon le gusta Mexico!💃

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#doslocasenfuga este viernes. @reesewitherspoon

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

