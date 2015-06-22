Sofía Vergara Shares Gorgeous Bare-Faced Selfie Ahead of Mexico Vacation

Could Sofía Vergara be any more beautiful? The star shared a stunning poolside selfie on Instagram yesterday, where she appears to be wearing no makeup. "A little sun before heading to Mexico lindooooo today !!! Are u packed @reesewitherspoon," she captioned the bare-faced snap (below). This photo proves that makeup or not, the actress always looks gorgeous.

A little sun before heading to Mexico lindooooo today !!! ✈️are u packed @reesewitherspoon A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 21, 2015 at 1:08pm PDT

Shortly after, Vergara jetted from Los Angeles to Mexico with Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon, where the pair are in town to promote their movie. Check out more photos below:

We r here! Good night Mexico! Nos vemos mañana!!!❤️❤️#Doslocasenfuga @reesewitherspoon A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 21, 2015 at 9:48pm PDT

Primera parada del dia! #primeronoticias ❤️❤️mexico A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 22, 2015 at 6:54am PDT

Hola from #MexicoCity! Hitting the town with @sofiavergara 👯💖 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 22, 2015 at 9:58am PDT

@reesewitherspoon le gusta Mexico!💃 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 22, 2015 at 10:02am PDT

#doslocasenfuga este viernes. @reesewitherspoon A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 22, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

