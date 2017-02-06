Sofía Vergara on Joe Manganiello Entering His 40s After Her: “I Love That He's Getting Old”

While a lot of us may have different feelings about our significant other hitting the big 4-0, Sofía Vergara couldn't be more excited. The Modern Family star, who is four years older than husband Joe Manganiello, was happy to see her partner celebrate his milestone birthday with an epic party last month.

"It wasn't that big. It was only like 150 people. It was fun for him. He did what he wanted to do. He only allowed me to do little decorations, nothing crazy. I just got balloons, flowers, and the cake, and he took care of the rest," she told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's show, wearing a stunning lace dress by Alexis ($580; bergdorfgoodman.com).

VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Sofía Vergara

"He had a band from the '80s and he had good food and alcohol and all his friends. He only let me invite a couple friends. I had a great time. I love his friends and I love to see him happy, and I love that he's getting old," she joked.

While she loves that Manganiello is aging gracefully, there's another man in her life who she wishes was a little bit more with the times: Her Modern Family co-star Ed O'Neill. Vergara is trying desperately to get the 70-year-old to embrace social media, to no avail. Thus, she posts selfies with him in the background instead.

I take the selfie wile he acts😂😂🎬 Ed O A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Feels Like a "Ballerina" in Her Short SAG Awards Look

"He's so ungrateful. Because of me, his presence is on social media," she joked. "And that's what he gets for not posing. First of all, let's make clear that I warn him. I don't take this picture without his authorization."

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Vergara also tried her hand at explaining the meaning behind some hilarious emojis. Watch the videos above and you'll understand why this hilarious actress won a People's Choice Award this year.