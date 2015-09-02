What Does Love Smell Like? Sofia Vergara Has Your Answer

As if it weren't already completely obvious, Sofia Vergara is in love, and her second fragrance is driving that point home. Perhaps as a nod to her upcoming wedding in November, her aptly-titled Love scent is a passionate mix of mandarin, orange blossom, and colombian coffee flower, with a heady amberwood and vanilla base. "I wanted [the notes] to be meaningful and real to me," Vergara tells WWD. "I love perfume. I like thw whole ritual of showering and getting ready—I don't feel complete if I don't put a nice fragrance on." We definitely hear that.

Courtesy

Though she has her hands full with her busy work schedule, roles as ambassador for CoverGirl and Head and Shoulders, not to mention, wedding planning, the star was involved in every step of the creative process, building upon what she learned in developing her first fragrance. "The first time, I had to learn to understand the process, and we went back and forth a lot, because I wanted to make sure it was something I'd be proud to wear," she adds. "If people told me that I smelled good, I wanted to be able to say, 'it's my perfume.'" Find Love by Sofia Vergara on HSN and perfumania.com starting next month priced between $32 and $55. No word yet on if it's the scent she'll wear to walk down the aisle, but we imagine it's a pretty good contender.

