Sofia Vergara for Kmart: See the Collection Now!

Sofia Vergara’s collection for Kmart is now in stores! The Modern Family actress launched the line this week, and we caught up with her in New York to get the inside scoop. "For a long time, I wanted to do a line that is for everyone," she told InStyle.com. "This is for any size, any ethnicity, any woman who wants to look cute and be comfortable and sexy at the same time, without spending a lot of money." Her lineup includes jackets, tops, sweaters, and dresses for under $60. Check out some looks we liked in the gallery, and shop the collection at Kmart.com.

Fun fact for Modern Family fans: Vergara's character Gloria will be wearing lots of these pieces on the show this season!