Sofia Vergara Will Join The Simpsons This Fall as Bart's Teacher

This fall Sofia Vergara is making a new home in none other than the fictional city of Springfield. The actress has officially been given the animation treatment and will appear in Season 27 of The Simpsons come September.

We’re already imagining just how Vergara's cartoon version might comically strut across our colorful screens, but we're especially forward to the actual role. The Modern Family star is set to portray Mrs. Berrera, a new schoolteacher that undeniably captures the heart of Bart, according to Entertainment Weekly. Of course, the plot doesn’t end there. In true Bart form, the eldest Simpson drinks a milk substitute filled with hormones that accelerates both his puberty (mustache included) and affinity for Mrs. Barrera.

“She’s more forgiving than Mrs. Krabappel was of Bart,” AL Jean, an executive producer of the show, told EW. “She pays special attention to him.” To add another jolt to the story, Mrs. Berrera will also win over the heart of Principal Skinner, which then leads to a rather unusual love triangle. “We thought it’d be interesting if both Bart and Skinner have a crush on the same woman,” Jean added. “She feels Skinner is a wounded soul that she wants to take care of. She is a vet like Skinner, and that’s his attraction.”

Marcia Wallace, who successfully voiced Mrs. Krabappel, passed away in 2013, so the show’s producers have left the door open for Vergara to return. Will she return more than once this season? We’ll have to stay tuned once Season 27 airs Sept. 27 on Fox.

