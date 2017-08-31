Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Look Like Newlyweds on the Set of Stano

Although it’s been less than two years since Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara tied the knot, we still consider the pair among our favorite celebrity couples. In fact, we didn’t think we could love them more until we saw their latest 'gram (they both posted the same pic, because great minds think alike—obvs).

The show biz duo shared a photo of themselves blissfully lounging on the steps of Joe’s trailer on the N.Y.C. set of Stano. Both Manganiello and Vergara smiled wide as they soaked up the late August sun, clearly pleased to be sharing the moment together. I mean, those steps don’t exactly look comfy, but you wouldn’t know it by the expressions on the couple’s faces.

Vergara, clad in a salmon-hued floral robe and adorable fuzzy millennial pink slides, leaned into her husband. Joe, who wore a gray polo, black shorts, and matching sneakers on set, grinned giddily at his wife’s show of affection.

sofiavergara/Instagram

According to People, Joe and Sofía are co-stars in the upcoming film—basically a second honeymoon, no?

RELATED: Alert! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Working on a New Movie Together

Stay adorable, you two!