Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Rock-and-Roll Date Night

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello know how to do date night right. Between throwing epic parties at their home and attending all-night raves, these two look like quite the fun-loving couple, and their most recent night on the town did not disappoint.

Vergara and Manganiello had a rock-and-roll date night on Thursday in N.Y.C., where they attended a private Guns N’ Roses show for SiriusXM at the Apollo Theater. The SiriusXM show featured Guns N' Roses performing songs from throughout the band's career. The Modern Family star showed off her freshly cut bangs, keeping her beauty lip simple with a mauve-colored lip. She looked chic in a black ruffled tank and skinny jeans, accessorizing with a chain-strap cross-body bag (shop a similar style here).

Her husband looked the part in a Guns N’ Roses graphic tee (shop similar here) and gray jeans accessorized with a matching fedora for the private show.

Vergara seemed to be having a blast inside the concert and shared photos and videos of the performance—including one especially sweet 'gram of the couple on the dance floor.

Ny!!!!💃🏻#gunsandroses🎸🎸#summernights🌙 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

#gunsandroses #summernights🌙 NY! A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Looks like another successful date night in the cards. See more of their cutest couple moments in our gallery.