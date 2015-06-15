Sofia Vergara Posts an Adorable Photo to Celebrate Her First Anniversary with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have hit a relationship milestone! The smokin' hot couple celebrated their first anniversary together over the weekend, and they commemorated the occasion with a PDA-packed Instagram photo. Vergara posted a shot of the two about to kiss, and we could feel the love through our phone screens.

"Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!! Never been so happy!! #lucky," she captioned the sweet photo (below).

Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!! 😍Never been so happy!!#lucky❤️❤️❤️❤️@joemanganiello A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 14, 2015 at 2:21pm PDT

The couple announced their engagement in December after a whirlwind romance and have already set a wedding dat, but besides conceding that it will be a large ceremony, the two haven't revealed much about the nuptials. As they've celebrated their engagement already, we expect wedding bells will be ringing very soon.

