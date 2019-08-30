Sofia Vergara Fled Hurricane Dorian In a Private Jet and People Have Thoughts

Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected landfall in Florida this weekend, People reports that Sofia Vergara preemptively escaped the storm. That's good, but her Instagram post showing her doing it on a private jet wasn't well-received, especially when many of the people with the same idea aren't having the same experience.

"Bye bye Dorian," Vergara wrote alongside the photo of her in a plane along with her relatives and friends. Dorian missed Puerto Rico, but reports predict that the Category 3 storm will hit Florida by Labor Day. Fans responded in both Spanish and English, writing about how insensitive it was for her to be posting that particular photo when so many were struggling to escape or even decide whether or not they could get out of the storm's path.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay's Sexist Behavior in This 2010 Interview with Sofía Vergara Will Make You Cringe

"I find it sad that you publish this, when thousands of people don’t have the opportunity to do the same. god bless all those people who are and will be in the trajectory of the hurricane," a commenter wrote in Spanish, People reports. Another added, "How sad, ostentatious and mocking of those who are in the path of hurricanes."

Other comments followed in the same vein, calling Vergara out and wishing anyone dealing with Hurricane Dorian safe travels. Some comments were harsher than others:

"The benefits of wealth..."

"Of course you should take your family to safety but posting a picture of smiling faces aboard a private jet while millions await a monstrous storm that will likely take lives is arrogant and tone-deaf."

"Must be nice to be so rich to fly private away from #dorian when there’s people there that can’t even afford to eat"

"Must be nice here I sit wondering if I will have to evacuate and will my pets be safe will I have electricity soon after the storm and will everything in my fridge have to be thrown away and I have to spend my money to replace. Very insensitive."

One commenter even had a suggestion for Vergara that involved using the jet to help Floridians.

"Suggestion: send that jet back with emergency supplies. Then load it with families that need to evacuate. Then rinse and repeat."

RELATED: Sofia Vergara and Her 26-Year-Old Son Literally Look the Same Age

Twitter had a similar reaction, with several users calling out Vergara flaunting her privilege.

You’re definitely lucky and right to be getting out but is this appropriate when so many people can’t? — Chelsea effing Derby (@Ladyy_Monster) August 30, 2019

lol must be tough — Dan Swenson (@dswenson) August 30, 2019

In an Instagram post from earlier this week, she also mentioned Dorian's imminent arrival, which garnered more commentary about her nonchalant attitude towards the possible disaster. "Esperando a Dorian," she wrote, which translates to, "Waiting for Dorian."

Her son, Manolo, commented, "That doesn’t look like hurricane preparedness at all" and another critic added, "I am a fan. But the waiting for Dorian comment was not funny."