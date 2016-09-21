Watch Sofía Vergara Inhale Helium and Chat with Jimmy Fallon

If you think Sofía Vergara is funny, you might keel over when you listen to her after she has sucked on a helium-filled balloon.

The Modern Family star visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon. After discussing her husband Joe Manganiello's obsession with the Pittsburgh Steelers—and stumbling hilariously through quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's name—Fallon suggested they play a little game.

"I have this game idea and you'll have to say yes to it. But I just think I'd love to hear you talk on helium," he told the 42-year-old beauty as he revealed a red balloon from behind his desk. "I love your voice, but if it's higher ..."

"When you say you love my voice you mean you laugh at my voice!" Vergara countered.

"No, no I love ... I love it." Fallon assured her while imitating her and garnering big laughs from the crowd.

After instructing her how to inhale the helium, and assuring her that it was, in fact, legal to do so, Fallon fed her some things to say. While fighting back laughter, TV's highest-paid actress squealed her way through a few English and Spanish phrases before finishing with the cherry on top: Ben Roethlisberger. And yes, it's definitely funnier with helium.

Watch the entire clip in the video above.