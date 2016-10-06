Sofía Vergara Wears Her Love for Mimosas Proudly—See Her Hilarious Tee

There's no denying that when it comes to maintaining a curvy and athletic physique, Sofia Vergara takes her workouts seriously. Don't think she's afraid to indulge when the time is right, though.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Modern Family star hit the streets of Beverly Hills for a shopping trip to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she proudly flaunted her affection for everyone's favorite Sunday brunch drink: the mimosa. For her dose of retail therapy, Vergara rocked a funny black plunging T-shirt ($68; sol-angeles.com) that read, "mi mosa es su mosa," a play on words that, from afar, looks like someone's got to pour the actress some orange juice and Champagne, stat.