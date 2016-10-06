Sofía Vergara Wears Her Love for Mimosas Proudly—See Her Hilarious Tee
There's no denying that when it comes to maintaining a curvy and athletic physique, Sofia Vergara takes her workouts seriously. Don't think she's afraid to indulge when the time is right, though.
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Modern Family star hit the streets of Beverly Hills for a shopping trip to Saks Fifth Avenue, where she proudly flaunted her affection for everyone's favorite Sunday brunch drink: the mimosa. For her dose of retail therapy, Vergara rocked a funny black plunging T-shirt ($68; sol-angeles.com) that read, "mi mosa es su mosa," a play on words that, from afar, looks like someone's got to pour the actress some orange juice and Champagne, stat.
In addition to the humorous shirt, the Colombian star kept it casual with light-wash boyfriend jeans and matching blue-toned ankle-strap heels. She carried an oversize blush tote and wore dark-tinted sunglasses with silver hoop earrings.
As for where she may have gone after picking up a few new goodies? Our guess is straight to the bar.