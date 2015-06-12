Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Love of Dessert

Don’t let her striking hourglass figure fool you into thinking that Sofia Vergara shies away from rich, chocolate-covered desserts.

As we learned last night in Los Angeles at a Secret Speakeasy party in celebration of Skinny Cow treats, the multi-talented Latin bombshell loves to indulge. “I think you should never stop doing the things that really make you happy or that you like doing,” Vergara tells InStyle. For her, that includes taking a break from her jam-packed schedule (with sexy beau Joe Manganiello, we presume) to make time for a well-deserved caramel-filled chocolate square or a have-to-have it ice cream sandwich. “I always loved sweets my whole life, since I was young,” she adds.

Vergara quickly caught the attention of guests as she strutted into the bar in vibrant metallic pumps and a pink body-hugging Michael Kors dress and Monica Vinander jewels. The actress snacked on the brand’s tasty products, but also made sure to share sound advice for staying fit. “I think things like working out, dieting—nothing should be done really extensively,” she says. “Of course, I try to work out. I try to eat healthy. If I’m going to eat a whole ice cream, or if I’m going to eat a whole chocolate, I try not to order pizza or pasta that night to balance.”

So what makes her a fan of the low-cal brand? “It allows me to still be bad and still enjoy what I like … I know that if I eat one, it’s good enough. I don’t need to eat seven.”

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch