Sofia Vergara Designs for Kmart!

Sofia Vergara is bringing her signature sexy look to... Kmart! The Modern Family actress teamed up with the retailer to create her first collection, which includes jewelry, clothes, shoes and bags. "It's comfortable and chic, affordable and versatile to wear from day to night," she told WWD. So, why did she pick Kmart? "This is not a new store for me," Vergara said, shown wearing a tight leopard-print bustier dress she designed. "When you have kids, you don't go to Bergdorf Goodman to buy underwear and socks. You go to Kmart." The line, which ranges from $9.99 for jewelry to $59.99 for jackets, hits stores late August. See a preview of Sofia Vergara's Kmart collection in the gallery. Tell us: Would you buy Vergara's Kmart collection?