44 Times Birthday Girl Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had Us Swooning

Colombian siren Sofía Vergara and her hunky husband, Magic Mike XXL's Joe Manganiello, aren't shy about showing off their love. Scenes from date night to casual family gatherings pepper Vergara's Instagram feed, and if you didn't know any better, you'd swear this superstar couple was pretty normal (minus all the glam red carpet events)!

Whether the talented duo is enjoying a backyard barbeque, hamming it up in front of the cameras, or sharing a kiss, their romantic love affair always manages to make us swoon. Don't even get us started on their star-studded wedding weekend: From sexy snaps to A-list guests, their November 2015 wedding in Florida truly looked like the best of times.

But don't take our word for it: Scroll through their cutest couple moments, courtesy of Vergara's Instagram feed, in honor of the Modern Family star's 44th birthday, and try not to get too jealous of their epic romance.

2yrs. Te Amo. Dont ever change❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

❤️❤️❤️❤️☀️☀️☀️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#hm afternoon tea parties🎉🎉🎉#summerishere

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Afternoon tea❤️❤️💃💃

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Goodnight !❤️❤️#Tumbledown

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Peewees Big Hollyday!!!! @joemanganiello @peeweeherman 👏👏👏👏

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Unnecessary @ericstonestreet 😂😂😂

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sag!!!!!🌺🌺🌺

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Bday!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Happy bday to the husband I always dreamed off❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉💃💃 @joemanganiello

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

We will never forget this place❤️❤️❤️#parrotcaybycomo @realrobertearl

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sylvia Weinstock cake. ❤️😘😘😘😘😘

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Gracias Kelly Kline hair and @kayleenmcadams makeup for the look tonight!!👏👏

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

With the love of my life❤️❤️❤️Emmys after party#fox

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Gia's 1st bday!!🎂🎂 #tioJoe❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Happy bdaaaay to me!!!🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Lucha libre night!!!😬

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Good night! Magic Mike XXl 🎉 @joemanganiello @mattbomer

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!! 😍Never been so happy!!#lucky❤️❤️❤️❤️@joemanganiello

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Gracias again @barrypeele #engagement party. ❤️🎉 @joemanganiello Te❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

God night NY!!❤️❤️❤️#hotpursuit

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Have to be up by 5 but we couldnt resist NY❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Ready to head back to LA! #cinemacon @reesewitherspoon @joemanganiello #hotpursuit ❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Learning to burn last night cake with the best!❤️#nopainnocake

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

On our way to the MTV movie awards!😍@joemanganiello

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

First Eater with my love❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Meeting my new little nephew Rafa❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

At The Night before party finally wearing my @leahdagloria dress!!!❤️❤️❤️#Oscars

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Got a little surprice visit on my last day shooting Modern Fam!!!❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

What a night❤️❤️#TomFord.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Vanity Fair party @JoeManganiello ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Dinner time with friends ❤️❤️❤️@tizzielisch and pretty Mason!

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

@Luisbalaguer @JoeManganiello Sag Awards party night.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

In good company

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Happy New year!!!!!feliz añooo

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Very special night! With my love at the Afi festival honoring the one and only Sophia Loren❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

At the Human Rights Campaign in Seattle ❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Ciaooo Mexico!!!❤️❤️#mexico #liveittobeliveit

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

