44 Times Birthday Girl Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had Us Swooning

Colombian siren Sofía Vergara and her hunky husband, Magic Mike XXL's Joe Manganiello, aren't shy about showing off their love. Scenes from date night to casual family gatherings pepper Vergara's Instagram feed, and if you didn't know any better, you'd swear this superstar couple was pretty normal (minus all the glam red carpet events)!
Whether the talented duo is enjoying a backyard barbeque, hamming it up in front of the cameras, or sharing a kiss, their romantic love affair always manages to make us swoon. Don't even get us started on their star-studded wedding weekend: From sexy snaps to A-list guests, their November 2015 wedding in Florida truly looked like the best of times.
But don't take our word for it: Scroll through their cutest couple moments, courtesy of Vergara's Instagram feed, in honor of the Modern Family star's 44th birthday, and try not to get too jealous of their epic romance.