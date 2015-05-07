Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Have Set a Wedding Date

It's been a busy week for Sofia Vergara. In addition to promoting her new film Hot Pursuit with Reese Witherspoon (it hits theaters this Friday) and attending the Met Ball, she announced in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that she and fiancé Joe Manganiello have set a wedding date.

"Yeah, we have a date," she told the host on his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday. But if you're thinking this will be some, small intimate little ceremony you would be wrong. "[The wedding is] large because I ... had to invite like all my family and Joe has a lot of friends so it became bigger, and bigger, and bigger." Would you expect anything else from this larger-than life-couple?

The Modern Family actress opened up about her whirlwind romance and described how she and Manganiello started dating about 10 months ago, moved in together in November, and were engaged by last December. "He makes me look so good," she said. "It's perfect. He has the face."

In addition to him being the perfect red-carpet accessory, Mangeniello is also apparently a really good roommate. "I mean, we have no problems," she said. "I cannot believe it. I always tell him, This is very suspicious!" However, it does help that the couple has seperate closets. It seems that both of them are extensive fashionistas. "He has a very big closet. His shoes and his suits are huge."

