Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Engagement Party

MTV/MTV1415/Getty
Meredith Lepore
May 11, 2015 @ 9:30 am

It looks like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are gearing up for the wedding!

On Friday the couple celebrated their engagement with an intimate dinner with friends and family at Soho House in West Hollywood. The Modern Family star shared several pictures from the evening on Instagram.

Gracias again @barrypeele #engagement party. ❤️🎉 @joemanganiello Te❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

RELATED: Watch Sofia Vergara and James Marsden Play Catch Phrase with Jimmy Fallon

"Gracias a mi bella familia por venir," she captioned one post, thanking her family for attending the gathering. (Vergara has a lot to celebrate as of late: The actress received a star on the Walk of Fame last Thursday and her film with Reese Witherspoon Hot Pursuit opened on Friday.)

And, of course, no evening is complete without a toast from Arnold Schwarzenegger. Vergara's son captured Manganiello's friend and Sabotage co-star's speech about the happy couple (below). He wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to these two ugly people. It's so sad, but luckily they have me to aspire to, physically."

He also shared a cute photo of himself with Mom, recovering from the long, fun night with the caption, "Saturday hangover with bae."

Saturday hangover with bae. #Taynolo #ShesMeetingTheFam

A photo posted by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Esq. (@manologonzalezvergara) on

RELATED: 19 Times Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Proved They Are the Coolest BFFs

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!