Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Engagement Party

It looks like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are gearing up for the wedding!

On Friday the couple celebrated their engagement with an intimate dinner with friends and family at Soho House in West Hollywood. The Modern Family star shared several pictures from the evening on Instagram.

Gracias again @barrypeele #engagement party. ❤️🎉 @joemanganiello Te❤️ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 9, 2015 at 5:09pm PDT

"Gracias a mi bella familia por venir," she captioned one post, thanking her family for attending the gathering. (Vergara has a lot to celebrate as of late: The actress received a star on the Walk of Fame last Thursday and her film with Reese Witherspoon Hot Pursuit opened on Friday.)

And, of course, no evening is complete without a toast from Arnold Schwarzenegger. Vergara's son captured Manganiello's friend and Sabotage co-star's speech about the happy couple (below). He wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to these two ugly people. It's so sad, but luckily they have me to aspire to, physically."

He also shared a cute photo of himself with Mom, recovering from the long, fun night with the caption, "Saturday hangover with bae."

Saturday hangover with bae. #Taynolo #ShesMeetingTheFam A photo posted by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Esq. (@manologonzalezvergara) on May 9, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

