Sofía Vergara's Lavish 45th Birthday Bash Was the Party of the Summer

Sofía Vergara celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday, and man, we wish we’d snagged an invite to the summertime bash.

The Modern Family actress kicked things off by posing with a festive multi-colored bunch of balloons, a dead ringer for Up’s house-moving bouquet—seriously, how is Sofía still standing?

Just a little something from my friends!🎈🎈🎈 gracias @missfajer @thefaraheffect they know me!!! #yes,mysocksmatchthe🎈 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

When it was time for the main birthday festivities, the Colombian bombshell made a wardrobe change, opting for an off-the-shoulder floral maxidress and a pair of deadly looking peep-toe platform pumps with studded ankle straps.

Gracias @jeffleatham 😂😂😂🎂🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

The party, which appears to have followed a floral decorative scheme, boasted massive arrangements at every turn, flower-dotted backdrops, tablecloths, and even a flowery birthday cake.

🎈🎈🎂#raze A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

@cb0728 looking prettyyyy gracias for comming!!🎈🎈#birthdaydinnerathm A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

In addition to the adorable floral theme, Vergara’s party included all the marks of an incredible event: dancing, friends, family (hot son, pictured below), and, most importantly, a sushi burrito truck.

Thank u all for celebrating with me!!! 45💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ❤️u. A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Dinner time!!!🎈🎈🎈🍱 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Little dancing🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

I get a big fortune cookie🎂🎈 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Naturally, the comedian’s hunky actor hubby, Joe Manganiello, also contributed to Vergara’s special day and wrote her the sweetest birthday post on Instagram:

¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida. A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

If given the chance to pull a Freaky Friday, we want to swap lives with you, Sofía! Happy birthday, girl!