Sofía Vergara's Lavish 45th Birthday Bash Was the Party of the Summer

Isabel Jones
Jul 11, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Sofía Vergara celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday, and man, we wish we’d snagged an invite to the summertime bash.

The Modern Family actress kicked things off by posing with a festive multi-colored bunch of balloons, a dead ringer for Up’s house-moving bouquet—seriously, how is Sofía still standing?

When it was time for the main birthday festivities, the Colombian bombshell made a wardrobe change, opting for an off-the-shoulder floral maxidress and a pair of deadly looking peep-toe platform pumps with studded ankle straps.

Gracias @jeffleatham 😂😂😂🎂🌹

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The party, which appears to have followed a floral decorative scheme, boasted massive arrangements at every turn, flower-dotted backdrops, tablecloths, and even a flowery birthday cake.

🎈🎈🎂#raze

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

@cb0728 looking prettyyyy gracias for comming!!🎈🎈#birthdaydinnerathm

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

In addition to the adorable floral theme, Vergara’s party included all the marks of an incredible event: dancing, friends, family (hot son, pictured below), and, most importantly, a sushi burrito truck.

Thank u all for celebrating with me!!! 45💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ❤️u.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Dinner time!!!🎈🎈🎈🍱

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Little dancing🎈🎈🎈

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

I get a big fortune cookie🎂🎈

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Naturally, the comedian’s hunky actor hubby, Joe Manganiello, also contributed to Vergara’s special day and wrote her the sweetest birthday post on Instagram:

¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida.

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Out-Sofía-Vergara’d Herself with a Massive Tropical Party for the Ages

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Now Has the Most Perfect Bangs

 

If given the chance to pull a Freaky Friday, we want to swap lives with you, Sofía! Happy birthday, girl!

