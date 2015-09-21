Exclusive! See Sofia Vergara Get Ready for the 2015 Emmys

Sofia Vergara always knows how to stun on the red carpet, and the 2015 Emmy Awards were certainly no exception. The Modern Family actress and our October cover girl dazzled in a body-hugging St. John gown that accentuated her killer curves for the special occasion. But as gorgeous as she looked for the red carpet, we couldn’t help but wonder how it all came together. Lucky for us, the star’s style team Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the entire getting-ready process, from picking out the shoes to slipping on her gorgeous gown. Scroll through to see her exclusive style diary.

Courtesy of Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

"We have very different ideas of what a platform is… "

Courtesy of Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

"Never leave home without @isastitches on Emmy's Sunday!!!!!"

RELATED: Read a Sneak Peek of Sofia Vergara's Candid Conversation Inside the October InStyle

Courtesy of Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

"Wrist full of bling #toomuchisneverenough"

Courtesy of Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

The fabulous accessories.

Courtesy of Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson

"Pre-Emmys special delivery menu consists of pizza and diamonds!!! #glutenfriendlyzone"

Courtesy Photo

"#themoneyshot @stjohnknits #joemanganielloisoneluckyguy"

Courtesy Photo

"Glam squad celebration!!! cake, beer, pizza.. super glam."

Courtesy Photo

"Adding the final bit of bling and she is off to the races @lorraineschwartz."

PHOTOS: See What All the Stars Wore on the 2015 Emmys Red Carpet