See Nicole Richie's Younger Sister Front Madonna's Material Girl Campaign

Move over, Nicole Richie—it's little sis Sofia's turn in the spotlight. The 16-year-old star has been named the new face of Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon's super trendy Macy's juniors' line, Material Girl. Her predecessors include Zendaya, Rita Ora, and Kelly Osbourne.

"I was shocked that I got it actually because I know Rita Ora has done this before, and just knowing that I came in her line of work was super exciting and adrenaline pumping, and I'm just really happy to be here," Sofia told People. "I am a Madonna obsesser since I was 5, so it’s insane that this is happening. My parents are like 'Oh my God, Madonna! She chose you!' I was like, 'Yeah, thanks, guys.'"

The news coincides with Material Girl's fifth anniversary and the brand has created the #Cheersto5Years hashtag for the campaign and on social media. And even though this serves as Richie's first-ever national campaign, it's clear she's already a pro, striking playful poses with balloons and an epic birthday cake—it's a celebration, after all.

