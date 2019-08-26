Sofia Richie’s 21st Birthday Outfit Was Almost Identical to Kylie Jenner’s 

Kylie Jenner has a penchant for twinning with her best friends, and from the looks of it, Sofia Richie has officially made it into firm BFF territory.

Sofia, who is dating Jenner's former brother-in-law Scott Disick, spent her 21st birthday in an outfit that closely resembles what Kylie wore on her 21st birthday last year.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Look familiar?

Sofia reportedly spent her birthday in Las Vegas with Scott, Kylie, and other close friends, kicking off the celebration at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, and ending the night at XS Nightclub, where sources say Kylie and Sofia were spotted dancing, with Kylie picking Sofia up and twirling her at one point.

After Kylie's falling out with former best friend Jordyn Woods, she's been spending more time with Sofia, and the two have reportedly grown much closer.

A source told People earlier this month that Kylie is appreciative of the fact that her new friend is loyal and "nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama."

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the source added. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”