Sofia Coppola's Wedding Gown: Lavender!

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola wed her longtime rocker boyfriend Thomas Mars this weekend in the remote southern Italian village of Bernalda. The bride chose a pale lavender Azzedine Alaïa frock with a subtle print, and kept her hair loose and her makeup natural. Coppola isn't the only celeb to work a colored wedding gown this year. Reese Witherspoon said "I do" to Jim Toth in a blush Monique Lhuillier dress in March. Tell us, would you wear a pastel bridal gown?

