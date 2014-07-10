Sofía Vergara Turns 42! See the Sizzling Actress's Best Style Moments

Image zoom Andres Otero/WENN.com; Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com; Splash News

Happy birthday to Sofía Vergara! The Colombian sexpot turns 42 today and, we must say, she looks better than ever.

The former Spanish television host turned superstar made her mark with a character on ABC’s Modern Family, for which she has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards. You go, Sofía!

The world is clamoring for the sizzling actress—and that intoxicating accent of hers—and it's especially obvious when considering her endorsements and partnerships, which range from Diet Pepsi and Head & Shoulders to CoverGirl and Kmart.

Recently, the sexy Latina (and past InStyle cover girl) was ranked as the 32nd most powerful woman in the world by Forbes and and she has an abundance of accolades that affirm her stunning good looks, including spots on Maxim’s Hot 100 list and People en Español’s 50 Most Beautiful list.

Since Vergara’s starring role in the slapstick comedy The Three Stooges in 2012 (her first lead appearance in a movie), the actress has queued up multiple big-screen projects, including the remake of action-thriller Heat with Jason Statham, set to release this fall, and comedy Don’t Mess with Texas with new bestie Reese Witherspoon, which will hit theaters in early 2015.

Celebrate the ravishing beauty’s birthday by checking out her most stylish moments ever.