Soap-on-a-Rope Is Now Chic! Try These 3 Luxe Versions

I abandoned the whole bar soap category after discovering the shower gel aisle at Bath & Body Works as a pre-teen (country apple was my signature). There was something so feminine, so sudsy and glamorous about using a loofah and wash—it made me feel more adult. But now that I've officially grown up, soap is now making a major comeback in my shower, particularly the ones that come on ropes (yes, really).

These are as fancy as they are utilitarian—why let your bar drown in its own soapy filth on a shelf or caddy when it can hang delicately from a hook? The hammam-inspired ones from Senteurs d’Orient ($38; senteursdorient.com) come in 5 incredible scents, from warm amber to fresh jasmine; they’re handmade in Lebanon, and proceeds support women’s education in the country in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme. Swedish brand L:A Bruket’s sage, rosemary and lavender version ($34, labruket.se) smells like a fresh herb garden at the beginning of summer. And even when I’ve slept through my 7 a.m. alarm five times over and can barely open my eyes, the super coconut-y scent of Byrd’s retro-looking model ($16; byrdhair.com) makes me feel like I’m on vacation (not fully opening my eyes until I’m out of the shower helps a lot with this, too).

