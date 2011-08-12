So You Think You Can Dance Finale: Melanie Moore Won!

The results are in: Melanie Moore was crowned "America's Favorite Dancer" on last night's finale of So You Think You Can Dance! Host Cat Deeley announced that the 19-year old won 47 percent of the vote over Sasha Mallory, the runner up who got 32 percent. Moore was a fan favorite from the beginning, standing out in a strong group of female dancers. With a contemporary dance background, she impressed the judges each week with her ability to take on everything from soulful hip-hop numbers to electric salsa routines. Click through the gallery to browse Cat Deeley's hottest SYTYCD style moments, and tell us, who did you vote for?

MORE:• Pia Toscano's SYTYCD Performace• TV's Most Stylish Hosts