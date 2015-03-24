So You Applied Too Much Product to Your Hair—Now What?

It happens to even the most deft hair maven: a dab of product accidentally turns into a blob and leaves your hairstyle wrecked. But just because you overdid it doesn't mean you have to start from scratch. Here are three products most prone to overdosing, and expert advice on how to fix it:

Dry Shampoo

Rely on the gusts from your blow dryer to help lift powder out of hair. "Start at the root and then work your way down the hair shaft while using fingers to lift and shake strands to allow the powder to dissipate," says hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins. Try this Best Beauty Buys pick from Conair ($35; target.com).

Hairspray

It's easy to get trigger happy and go from "soft hold" to "helmet head." Get rid of shellacked strands by gently brushing with a boar bristle brush (we love Mason Pearson's popular brush, $205; neimanmarcus.com). "The bristles come in contact with the hair shaft and that edge smoothes the cuticle and grabs and breaks up the particles of hairspray," says Hawkins.

Serum

First things first: wash hands with soap and water to remove any remaining residue. Use the serum's shine enhancing properties to your advantage and glide a flat iron (like this one from Harry Josh, $250; dermstore.com) through strands to create a super-sleek finish. "The silicones found in most serums are heat-friendly," says Hawkins. "A flat iron will help soften the appearance of serum and create a shiny look." If it's still a bit too greasy, press an absorbent paper towel against strands.

