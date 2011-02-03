So, This Is Who Will Play Kate Middleton on TV...

Getty; Courtesy of IMBD
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 03, 2011 @ 1:07 pm

Meet Kate Middleton's doppelgänger, Camilla Luddington. Lifetime cast the British actress to play Middleton in William & Kate, the network's upcoming made-for-TV movie about the royal couple's courtship, which is set to air before their nuptials in April. We're not sure how much these two look alike, but perhaps the wardrobe stylist will put Luddington in some Reiss and Issa dresses to make things accurate. Tell us: Would you watch a movie about the royal couple?

Plus: Who will play Prince William and Prince Charles? Click through the gallery to find out.

MORE:Kate Middleton’s Style SecretsKate Middleton's Reiss Dress Can Be Yours!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!