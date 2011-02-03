So, This Is Who Will Play Kate Middleton on TV...

Meet Kate Middleton's doppelgänger, Camilla Luddington. Lifetime cast the British actress to play Middleton in William & Kate, the network's upcoming made-for-TV movie about the royal couple's courtship, which is set to air before their nuptials in April. We're not sure how much these two look alike, but perhaps the wardrobe stylist will put Luddington in some Reiss and Issa dresses to make things accurate. Tell us: Would you watch a movie about the royal couple?

