Sneak Peek: Watch the Vidal Sassoon Movie Trailer

Before there was John Frieda, Frederic Fekkai or Sally Hershberger, there was Vidal Sassoon. The iconic British-born Israeli hairstylist rose to fame in the '60s with his succinct bobs and angular cuts (shown above), and became one of the first hairstylists to launch an eponymous chain of salons and line of products. His rise from touch-up trims to timeless cuts is chronicled in the new film Vidal Sassoon the Movie, which opens February 11. Intrigued? Watch the just-released movie trailer after the jump.