Sneak Peek: Pink's "Raise Your Glass" Video
Credit: Courtesy Pink
Pink has played everything from a boxer in training to a futuristic superhero, so it should come as no surprise that in her new video for "Raise Your Glass," she's paying homage to another feminist icon: Rosie the Riveter. A little history—Rosie represented the women who went to work in factories during World War II and used the slogan, "We can do it!" Sounds like a lyric straight out of a Pink song!
The video premiers on November 1st and is the first off her greatest hits album that hits stores on November 16.