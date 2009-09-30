Sneak Peek: MTV's Hot New Fashion Show

InStyle Staff
Sep 30, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the next fashion show to go bananas forStyL'D. Watch celebrity stylist Jennifer Rade (she styles Angelina Jolie!) wrangle young and hungry fashionistas as they compete for coveted representation at the famed Margaret Maldonado styling agency. With high-intensity challenges that include dressing the likes of LA's uber-fashionable Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and Ashley Tisdalewell, good TV is bound to ensue.

 Joyann King

