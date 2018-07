Sneak Peek: MTV's Hot New Fashion Show

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the next fashion show to go bananas for—StyL'D. Watch celebrity stylist Jennifer Rade (she styles Angelina Jolie!) wrangle young and hungry fashionistas as they compete for coveted representation at the famed Margaret Maldonado styling agency. With high-intensity challenges that include dressing the likes of LA's uber-fashionable Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and Ashley Tisdale—well, good TV is bound to ensue.

— Joyann King