Sneak Peek: Halle Berry in Fashion Forward

[vodpod id=Video.5063370&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]Halle Berry is one of the many stars with a cameo in Wednesday night's Fashion Forward: Making It, a special spotlighting the ins and outs of the fashion industry. But you don't need to wait until hump day to check out what the famous actress has to say—check out the exclusive clip above in which Halle confesses her love of New York-based label Rag & Bone now! To catch more of the Ashley Greene-hosted show, tune in Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on the CW.