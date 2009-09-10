Sneak Peek: Grayce by Molly Sims

Molly Sims's showed off her new jewelry collection for HSN, Grayce by Molly Sims, in layers of gold necklaces last night. Referencing style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, Sims's collection is a chic combination of 1920s art deco and understated glamour—not to mention everything is under $100! The tassel earrings ($50) and deco cuff ($90) add instant chic to any look. The complete collection will be available on HSN.com this November.