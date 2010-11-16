Sneak Peek: Beyonce's Thanksgiving Special

This year, we're definitely forgoing our traditional post-turkey nap and tuning into Beyonce's Thanksgiving Day Special instead. From the looks of the video clip, it'll feature exclusive access into the superstar's closely guarded personal life (read: Jay-Z makes an appearance!), along with a behind-the-scenes look at her recent world tour. As Beyonce says, "You've never seen me quite like this before." The special airs at 9:30 p.m on November 25th. Watch the clip after the jump! [vodpod id=Video.4923941&w=640&h=385&fv=]