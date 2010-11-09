Sneak Peek: Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp in The Tourist

With gorgeous clothes, scenery and two of the hottest stars on the planet, The Tourist, which opens on December 10th is sure to be a visual blockbuster. The movie stars Johnny Depp as a lovelorn American vacationing in Venice when he meets a mysterious woman played by Angelina Jolie. We’re already drooling over Angelina’s classic old Hollywood wardrobe of pencil skirts and A-line dresses. Check out the trailer after the jump!

