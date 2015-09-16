You're Going to Have Way Too Much Fun With Snapchat's Newest Update

Your Snapchats are about to get a whole lot weirder. On Tuesday, the photo-sharing app announced a new update that includes a cool feature called Lenses that, among other things, lets you puke rainbows. Yup, we're not kidding. And everyone and their mom is excited about Lenses—including Shay Mitchell, who shared one of her snaps on her Instagram (above).

In addition to rainbows, you can also age yourself, turn yourself into a zombie, turn yourself into a robot, cry, blink hearts, and more. On their official Tumblr, Snapchat said that they wanted to give users a new way to express themselves. But that's not the only update—additionally, you can now purchase replays at the bargain price of three for $0.99. Happy snapping!

