Snapchat's New Update Promises Less Data, More Emoji

If you're obsessed with Snapchat but hate how much data the app uses (guilty), the new update will come as a relief. For iOS and Android users, you can now put Snapchat on Travel Mode, which means it will no longer allow snaps, including Discover, stories, and friends' updates, from auto-downloading—aka, you'll save big time on data.

Also included in the update is a new feature called Sticker Picker, which lets you put emojis anywhere you want on your snap. Previously, they were restricted to the one line of typed text. Lastly, you can now export Snapcode video files, which you can conveniently share on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and anywhere else you want to let people know you're on Snapchat. Hello, new followers.

