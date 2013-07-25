Snag Selena Gomez's Pretty Orange Pucker for $32

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 25, 2013 @ 1:30 pm

Wherever Selena Gomez goes, her fans will follow! The newly-21 singer and actress drew quite a large crowd when she stopped by Kmart in New York City to celebrate her birthday week and launch her new fall collection for Dream Out Loud. She wore outfit was a mix of new items from her lineup -- including a gray cotton blazer and ripped jeggings -- she brightened up the look with a pop of orange lipstick.  "When I perform on stage, it’s what I wear," she told InStyle.com. "It’s a cute little color." Good news Selenators: It can be yours, too. The hue is Armani's Lip Maestro in #401 Tibetan Orange, a matte lacquer with intense color and staying power. Shop Selena's fave for $32 at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.

Plus, shop more celebrity lip colors.

MORE:See Selena Gomez at the ESPY Awards• Selena on Pickles, Friendship, and More!• Found It! Selena's Bright Fuchsia Lipstick

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!