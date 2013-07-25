Snag Selena Gomez's Pretty Orange Pucker for $32

Wherever Selena Gomez goes, her fans will follow! The newly-21 singer and actress drew quite a large crowd when she stopped by Kmart in New York City to celebrate her birthday week and launch her new fall collection for Dream Out Loud. She wore outfit was a mix of new items from her lineup -- including a gray cotton blazer and ripped jeggings -- she brightened up the look with a pop of orange lipstick. "When I perform on stage, it’s what I wear," she told InStyle.com. "It’s a cute little color." Good news Selenators: It can be yours, too. The hue is Armani's Lip Maestro in #401 Tibetan Orange, a matte lacquer with intense color and staying power. Shop Selena's fave for $32 at giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com.

Plus, shop more celebrity lip colors.

