Smokin' Hot: Rita Ora Designs Her Most Smoldering Adidas Collection to Date

Rita Ora may have been singing about love in her latest single "I Will Never Let You Down," but for us, it was her latest capsule collection with Adidas Originals that didn't let us down. Following her fierce Dragon Print Pack, color-happy comic-inspired Super Pack, and her skeletal O-Ray Pack (not to mention, her three previous packs—Black, Pastel, and Colourblock—that launched last year), arrives a new smoldering lineup that's unlike any other.

Meet the 11-piece White Smoke collection (priced between $35 and $90), which features a gray-scale print of billowing wisps of smoke on high-performance tanks, tees, tank dresses, shorts, leggings, and shoes. It's a design effort that fuses street-chic edge with athleticwear elements. The result? Wearable pieces that can up your style game at the gym, on the streets, and, just, in life.

Ora's running collaboration with Adidas Originals is essentially a marathon of cool athletic design, and we can't wait to see what she dreams up next. The White Smoke Pack is available starting today at adidas.com and at pacsun.com.

