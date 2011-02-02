Smithsonian to House Farrah Fawcett's Iconic Red Swimsuit

We never expected to go to a history museum and see a swimsuit, but alas, it's happening. And not just any swimsuit—the iconic red one-piece Farrah Fawcett wore for her infamous 1976 pinup poster, CNN reports. Fawcett's longtime partner Ryan O'Neal announced plans today to donate an original copy of the poster, the swimsuit and some of Fawcett's Charlie's Angels memorabilia to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Who's up for a trip to the museum?

