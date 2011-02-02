Smithsonian to House Farrah Fawcett's Iconic Red Swimsuit

Courtesy of The Everett Collection
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 02, 2011 @ 2:24 pm

We never expected to go to a history museum and see a swimsuit, but alas, it's happening. And not just any swimsuit—the iconic red one-piece Farrah Fawcett wore for her infamous 1976 pinup poster, CNN reports. Fawcett's longtime partner Ryan O'Neal announced plans today to donate an original copy of the poster, the swimsuit and some of Fawcett's Charlie's Angels memorabilia to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Who's up for a trip to the museum?

MORE:The Most Iconic Swimsuits EverFarrah Fawcett's Transformation

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!